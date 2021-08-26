Michael G. Combs Sells 2,440 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $384,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $155.93 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.87.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
