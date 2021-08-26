Michael G. Combs Sells 2,440 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $384,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $155.93 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

