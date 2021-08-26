Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Accolade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -23.54.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

