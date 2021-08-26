Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,096,000.

DVY opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

