Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,379 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11,885.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 184,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 183,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $41.11 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.