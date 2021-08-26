Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 520 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Post by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Post by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

