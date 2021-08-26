Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Ventas by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after buying an additional 672,800 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

