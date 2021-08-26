Equitable Trust Co. Sells 4,012 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

