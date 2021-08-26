Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 276 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE ENS opened at $87.75 on Thursday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.