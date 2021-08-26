ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $353.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.16.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

