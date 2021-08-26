ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 84,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 268,659 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

