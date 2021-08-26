Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 903 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 269.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $251.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.52. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

