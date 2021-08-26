Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 13,021 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 184,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 874,479 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 107,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after buying an additional 332,937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

