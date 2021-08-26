Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $866,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after buying an additional 273,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after buying an additional 176,590 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.77 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79.

