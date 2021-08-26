Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $143,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 258.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.