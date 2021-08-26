Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $124.86 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

