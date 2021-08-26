Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,617 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

