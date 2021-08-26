R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,007,000 shares of company stock worth $327,440,560. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10. R1 RCM has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.82.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

