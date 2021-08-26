Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh Sells 100,000 Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$196,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,369.13.

Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$303,105.00.

NVO stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.