Artur Bergman Sells 5,406 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $219,970.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $546,819.94.

On Monday, August 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $703,986.63.

On Monday, July 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $733,265.32.

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

Fastly stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $1,284,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 355.6% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fastly by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 36,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 71.4% in the second quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

