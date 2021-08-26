Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity raised Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

