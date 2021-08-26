Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Sells $247,995.00 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.