Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.04 ($87.11).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of G24 stock opened at €71.78 ($84.45) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is €70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.15.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

