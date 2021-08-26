Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $538,450.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $538,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $7,651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trimble by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 11.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 170,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

