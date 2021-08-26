Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,300,000 after purchasing an additional 202,577 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,113,000 after buying an additional 63,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,991,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16.

