Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

