Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

