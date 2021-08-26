Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $376.37 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $204.76 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

