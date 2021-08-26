Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Emera (EMA)

Emera (TSE: EMA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00.

8/12/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$62.00.

8/11/2021 – Emera had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Emera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$59.16 on Thursday. Emera Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The company has a market cap of C$15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 103.91%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

