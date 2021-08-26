Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Emera (EMA)

Emera (TSE: EMA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/17/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00.
- 8/12/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$62.00.
- 8/11/2021 – Emera had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Emera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$59.16 on Thursday. Emera Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The company has a market cap of C$15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 103.91%.
