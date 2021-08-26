C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.16. 3,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 332,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Specifically, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,735,652 in the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -7.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 304,482 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.