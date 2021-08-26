New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Position Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,852 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.11% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Several brokerages have commented on EDU. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

