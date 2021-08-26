Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $70,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.