Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 99,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

