Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

