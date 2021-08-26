Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

