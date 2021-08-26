SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,060 Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.