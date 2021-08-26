NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NetEase by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetEase by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,950,498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 365.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $91.95 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

