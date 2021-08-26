SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,328 shares of company stock valued at $25,418,782. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.