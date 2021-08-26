10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 75,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,604,000 after acquiring an additional 518,185 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $166.73 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,849 shares of company stock worth $15,804,596 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.