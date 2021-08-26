Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 274 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE HDB opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

