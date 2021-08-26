Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 700.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.9% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Cummins stock opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

