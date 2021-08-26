Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,804,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,994,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

