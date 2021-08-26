Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

