Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.07

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 28467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daseke by 1,152.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 521,942 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

