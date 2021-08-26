Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.32. 1,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 91,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $853.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,661.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,769 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,227,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after purchasing an additional 857,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 122,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,722 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

