ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.16

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $206.16 and last traded at $203.77, with a volume of 8534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.59.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.03 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock worth $15,662,457. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

