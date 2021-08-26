Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

TALS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

