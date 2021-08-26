Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 59,677 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $8.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Five Point by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,480,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after buying an additional 979,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after buying an additional 439,545 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Five Point by 120.1% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 205,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five Point by 37.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Five Point by 30.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 83,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

