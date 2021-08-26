Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 59,677 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $8.04.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 1.42.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
