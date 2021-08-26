Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 18,032 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of QTS Realty Trust worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after buying an additional 96,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after buying an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on QTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

