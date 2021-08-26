Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.62). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,969 shares of company stock worth $697,173 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

