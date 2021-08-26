Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Penumbra by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penumbra by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Penumbra by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $269.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.47.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

